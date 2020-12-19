Various govts contributed to Goa's progress after liberation: President

People from all communities fought for Goa's liberation from Portuguese rule, and all succeeding governments contributed to its progress, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Saturday as the state celebrated its 60th Liberation Day. Goa was freed from the colonial rule on this day in 1961.

The President, who laid a wreath at the Martyrs' Memorial at Azad Maidan after his arrival in the state in the afternoon, later attended ''Goa @60'', an event organized by the state government to mark the day. Union AYUSH minister Shripad Naik, Governor BS Koshyari and Chief Minister Pramod Sawant were also present on the dais.

''Goa was not a developed state when it was liberated from Portuguese rule but 60 years down the line, it has the highest per capita income (in the country),'' the President said. ''This achievement cannot be credited to any particular individual or the period. This has been achieved due to efforts of various governments and different situations underwent by the state,'' Kovind said.

The President also mentioned Congress leader and former chief minister Digambar Kamat, now the Leader of Opposition, as being among those who contributed to the state's progress. Chief Minister Sawant has taken up the mission ''Atmanirbhar Bharat, Sawayampurna Goa'' (self-reliant India, self-reliant Goa) and is taking forward late Manohar Parrikar's legacy, the President said.

He also noted that pharmaceutical companies based in Goa have played a crucial role globally amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Goa is also emerging as an important IT hub, he said.

Hospitality in the state has been a major attraction for the tourists, the president said. Mahatma Gandhi used to say, during the pre-liberation era, that `like Kashmir and any other state, Goa is also part of India', he reminded.

''He had faith in India's unity and integrity. Like Gandhiji, Ram Manohar Lohia also believed that Goa was a part of India,'' he said. The aim of Goa's liberation struggle was not just civil liberties but also to join mainstream India, he said.

''All the organizations and communities together fought to liberate the state from Portuguese rule,'' he said. Union minister Naik paid homage to all the freedom fighters and hailed the Indian armed forces who liberated Goa.

While tourism and mining are the backbones of Goan economy, the agriculture sector should be revived in the state, he said. Naik, who is the minister of state for defence, also urged local youth to join the armed forces.

In an apparent reference to a protest against double-tracking of the railway line in the state, he said, ''It has been a habit to oppose developmental projects. We should sit together and resolve the differences.'' The farmers' agitation which started in Punjab is subsiding as they have understood ''anti-national intentions'' of opposition parties, the Union minister said. Chief minister Sawant said that Goa has a long history of struggle, as it was under colonial rule longer than the rest of India.

''December 19, 1961, is a significant date in the history of India as Goa's liberation completed the independence of India,'' he said. ''The Goa @60 event will decide the blueprint for next sixty years on various sectors including education,'' he said.