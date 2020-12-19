Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bengal excise project wins Digital India Award

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday announced that the e-Abgari project of the state excise directorate was declared a winner of the Digital India Awards, instituted by the central government, this year for innovative steps in e-governance.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 19-12-2020 23:05 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 23:01 IST
Bengal excise project wins Digital India Award
The e-Abgari programme has completely transformed the activities of the excise directorate and ensured efficiency and transparency, she said. Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday announced that e-Abgari project of the state excise directorate was declared a winner of the Digital India Awards, instituted by the central government, this year for innovative steps in e-governance. The e-Abgari programme has completely transformed the activities of the excise directorate and ensured efficiency and transparency, she said.

''It gives me an immense pleasure to inform that 'e- Abgari' project of Excise Directorate, under the Finance Department, has been declared as WINNER of the prestigious DIGITAL INDIA AWARD-2020 for exemplary and innovative initiatives in the realm of Digital Governance,'' Banerjee tweeted. ''e-Abgari has been adjudged as a National Best Practice and 7 states have already adopted this model. Hon'ble President of India will be conferring this award to the West Bengal Team on 30th December,'' she said in another tweet.

The Digital India Awards, instituted under the aegis of the National Portal of India, serve the purpose of bringing to the fore innovative digital solutions and thereby inspiring emulation by all government entities. The chief minister congratulated the entire team that worked on the project, Banerjee said.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: The Empires Strike Back: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Gandalf actor Ian McKellen euphoric after receiving COVID-19 vaccine and more

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to focus on final Titan war, release date revealed

2021 to be a launchpad for all kinds of change: Amazon CTO

Malaysia to receive the first batch of Pfizer vaccine in February -report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Global COVID-19 cases surpass 75 million

Global coronavirus infections surpassed the 75 million mark on Saturday, according to a Reuters tally, as several nations around the world begin vaccinating against the virus.Britain this month became the first Western country to start immu...

Gene biomarkers indicate liver toxicity quickly, accurately

A research team at the University of Illinois has developed a gene biomarker identification technique that cuts the testing process down to a few days while maintaining a high level of accuracy. The aim of this research was to identify the ...

Capt Amarinder Singh slams Centre over IT raids on 'arhtiyas'

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday accused the central government of using intimidatory tactics against the arhtiyas supporting the agitating farmers and said it was indulging vendetta politics. According to an offici...

Over 3.21 lakh people vote in last phase of DDC elections

The eighth and last phase of the District Development Council DDC election came to an end on Saturday with over 3.21 lakh people coming out to exercise their right to vote. According to State Election Commissioner KK Sharma, as many as 3,21...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020