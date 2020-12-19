Shivpal Singh Yadav will join Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha: Om Prakash Rajbhar

Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar on Saturday claimed that Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) president Shivpal Singh Yadav will join the front floated by him. ''Two days ago I met Shivpal Singh Yadav, and yesterday I met Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh,'' Rajbhar said, adding that his meeting with the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) president was ''positive''.

Soon, Yadav will meet AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who had earlier announced joining the front, in Delhi, he said. ''After the meeting, the announcement of Yadav joining the Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha will be made,'' said Rajbhar, a former ally of the BJP.

Buoyed by his party's showing in the Bihar Assembly polls, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday announced his party's intention to fight the 2022 state elections in Uttar Pradesh as part of the Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha. Rajbhar said that AAP has invited him for talks and ''we have invited AAP to be part of the morcha''. ''AAP leader Sanjay Singh has taken the proposal and will speak to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal,'' he said.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the SBSP won four seats.