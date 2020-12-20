Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. President-elect Biden, Mexico's president vow to cooperate on immigration

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Saturday committed to work on a humane strategy to regional migration by addressing its root causes in Central America and southern Mexico.

Reuters | Updated: 20-12-2020 08:40 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 08:40 IST
U.S. President-elect Biden, Mexico's president vow to cooperate on immigration

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Saturday committed to work on a humane strategy to regional migration by addressing its root causes in Central America and southern Mexico. The two leaders in a phone call "discussed working together on a new approach to regional migration that offers alternatives to undertaking the dangerous journey to the United States," a summary of the call provided by Biden's team said.

The two leaders said they shared a desire to address the reasons for migration in El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and southern Mexico. Biden pledged to build "the regional and border infrastructure and capacity needed to facilitate a new orderly and humane approach to migration that will respect international norms regarding the treatment of asylum claims," the statement from Biden's team said.

Earlier this week Lopez Obrador suggested the two neighbors under Biden's new Democratic administration work together on the thorny issue of immigration. Republican President Donald Trump's unprecedented demands that the Mexican government do more to reduce the flow of U.S.-bound migrants, including harboring migrants in Mexico while they wait for their U.S. court dates and paying for a border wall, caused friction in the relationship.

Biden emphasized the need to reinvigorate U.S.-Mexico cooperation on migration as well as the COVID-19 pandemic, the economy and border security. "We reaffirmed our commitment to working together for the well-being of our peoples and nations," Lopez Obrador said on Twitter.

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard tweeted: "There will be extensive bilateral cooperation and a very good relationship between the presidents of Mexico and the United States." A Mexican government source told Reuters that Biden and Lopez Obrador also spoke about investment for development and respect for the Mexican community in the United States.

The leaders of Latin America's two biggest economies, Brazil and Mexico, congratulated Biden on Tuesday, the day after the U.S. Electoral College confirmed Biden's Nov. 3 election win. The long delay ignited criticism they were running the risk of alienating Biden and his fellow Democrats.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to focus on final Titan war, release date revealed

Entertainment News Roundup: The Empires Strike Back: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Gandalf actor Ian McKellen euphoric after receiving COVID-19 vaccine and more

2021 to be a launchpad for all kinds of change: Amazon CTO

Invoking Bible and moonwalk, Netanyahu starts Israeli vaccination drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi visits Gurudwara Rakabganj, pays tributes to Guru Tegh Bahadur.

PM Modi visits Gurudwara Rakabganj, pays tributes to Guru Tegh Bahadur....

Moderna says CDC panel recommends its COVID-19 vaccine for adults

Moderna Inc said on Saturday the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Preventions CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted to recommend the use of the companys COVID-19 vaccine on people 18 years of age and older.The panel vot...

U.S. President-elect Biden, Mexico's president vow to cooperate on immigration

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and Mexicos President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Saturday committed to work on a humane strategy to regional migration by addressing its root causes in Central America and southern Mexico. The two leaders ...

Netherlands ban flights from UK after detecting new coronavirus strain

Netherlands will ban flights carrying passengers from the United Kingdom from Sunday as Britain detected a new coronavirus strain. A travel ban will remain in place until Jan. 1, the government said in a statement early Sunday, adding that ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020