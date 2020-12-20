Amit Shah to visit Vishwa Bharti Univ at Shantiniketan on second day of Bengal visit

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday commenced the second day of his two-day visit to West Bengal. He is set to visit Vishwa Bharti University at Shantiniketan in the Birbhum district today, where he will pay tribute to Rabindranath Tagore. The Union Minister is also scheduled to visit Shyambati in Birbhum, where he will have lunch with the family of a Baul singer. Later he will hold a roadshow in Bolpur from hanuman mandir on Stadium Road to Bolpur Circle.

Shah is expected to conclude the visit with a press conference at Mohor Kutir in Birbhum. On Saturday, over 10 MLAs in Bengal apart from former minister Suvendu Adhikari joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in presence of Amit Shah. An MP and a former MP also joined the BJP.

Shah's much-anticipated visit to the state began on Saturday. (ANI)