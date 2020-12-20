Left Menu
Mamata's TMC, BSP facing crisis, says Shivanand Tiwari

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Shivanand Tiwari on Sunday said that Mamata Banerjee led Trinamool Congress in West Bengal is facing a huge crisis as Suvendu Adhikari has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 20-12-2020 14:43 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 14:43 IST
Rashtriya Janata Dal leader, Shivanand Tiwari (Photo ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Shivanand Tiwari on Sunday said that Mamata Banerjee led Trinamool Congress in West Bengal is facing a huge crisis as Suvendu Adhikari has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party. "Mamata ji is facing a lot of problems these days. Suvendu Adhikari of BJP has surprised too. His brother and father are from the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC). Despite this, he walked out of TMC," he said.

"Bahujan Samaj Paty (BSP) had similar problems. I believe that the Election Commission (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) is being misused. The ideological commitment of various political parties is getting diminished with time. Only to be an MLA, they enter the party. The democracy is in danger", he added. On the issue of party MLAs donating funds to the party, the leader said, "This trend (party MLAs donating to party fund) is not new and has been going on for long. Facilities for members of legislative assembly (MLAs) and party's expenses have increased, so Rs 10,000 is not much from that point of view. This happens in all political parties. I believe, the CPI(ML) party is the strictest in Bihar."

Speaking upon the farmer's protest, the leader said, "Haryana and Uttar Pradesh farmers are with Punjab farmers. The Prime Minister's letter was published in so many languages. I believe the Centre feels the threat of this andolan." (ANI)

