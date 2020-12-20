Freedom fighter Hariram Dhaka dies, cremated with state honours in Rajasthan
May God give strength to the grieving family and peace to the departed soul. Former chief minister Raje said, I convey condolences on the demise of freedom fighter Hariram Dhaka ji. I pray to God to give peace to the departed soul and strength to the grieving family. PTI AG SMN SMN.PTI | Bikaner | Updated: 20-12-2020 18:46 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 18:46 IST
Hariram Dhaka, a 105-year-old freedom fighter from Churu district in Rajasthan, passed away and his mortal remains were cremated with state honours at his native village on Sunday. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his predecessor Vasundhara Raje expressed their condolences on Dhaka's demise.
Dhaka died on Saturday, his grandson Baldev Dhaka said. His eldest son Bhanwarlal Dhaka performed the last rites at their native village Naurangsar.
CM Gehlot tweeted, ''My deepest condolences on the death of freedom fighter Hariram Dhaka, resident of Naurangasar village of Churu. His contribution to the country''s freedom movement will always be remembered. May God give strength to the grieving family and peace to the departed soul.'' Former chief minister Raje said, ''I convey condolences on the demise of freedom fighter Hariram Dhaka ji. His contribution to India's freedom struggle is unforgettable. I pray to God to give peace to the departed soul and strength to the grieving family.'' PTI AG SMN SMN.
ALSO READ
'Bharat Bandh' till 3 pm Tuesday, but emergency services will be allowed, says farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal.
There will be complete 'Bharat bandh' on Tuesday, farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal tells press conference.
Govt will have to accept our demands, we want nothing less than withdrawal of new farm laws: Farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal.
Cumulative COVID-19 positivity rate following a downward trajectory: Healthy ministry
Justice Rajesh Bindal appointed as Chief Justice J-K, Ladakh HC