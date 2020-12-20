Left Menu
Development News Edition

Freedom fighter Hariram Dhaka dies, cremated with state honours in Rajasthan

May God give strength to the grieving family and peace to the departed soul. Former chief minister Raje said, I convey condolences on the demise of freedom fighter Hariram Dhaka ji. I pray to God to give peace to the departed soul and strength to the grieving family. PTI AG SMN SMN.

PTI | Bikaner | Updated: 20-12-2020 18:46 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 18:46 IST
Freedom fighter Hariram Dhaka dies, cremated with state honours in Rajasthan

Hariram Dhaka, a 105-year-old freedom fighter from Churu district in Rajasthan, passed away and his mortal remains were cremated with state honours at his native village on Sunday. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his predecessor Vasundhara Raje expressed their condolences on Dhaka's demise.

Dhaka died on Saturday, his grandson Baldev Dhaka said. His eldest son Bhanwarlal Dhaka performed the last rites at their native village Naurangsar.

CM Gehlot tweeted, ''My deepest condolences on the death of freedom fighter Hariram Dhaka, resident of Naurangasar village of Churu. His contribution to the country''s freedom movement will always be remembered. May God give strength to the grieving family and peace to the departed soul.'' Former chief minister Raje said, ''I convey condolences on the demise of freedom fighter Hariram Dhaka ji. His contribution to India's freedom struggle is unforgettable. I pray to God to give peace to the departed soul and strength to the grieving family.'' PTI AG SMN SMN.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to focus on final Titan war, release date revealed

Entertainment News Roundup: The Empires Strike Back: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Gandalf actor Ian McKellen euphoric after receiving COVID-19 vaccine and more

2021 to be a launchpad for all kinds of change: Amazon CTO

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

No more 'Ma, Mati, Manush', TMC is a family party now: Amit Shah

In the concluding leg of his two-day tour of West Bengal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that Trinamool Congress TMC Ma, Mati aur Manush slogan is non-existent now and it is limited to being a family party today. Mamata Banerj...

UP: CRPF jawan found hanging from tree in native village

A CRPF soldier was found hanging from a tree in a suspected case of suicide in Uttar Pradeshs Shamli district on Sunday, police said. The soldier identified as Rajive had come on leave to his native village in Issopur Teel village for three...

Our investment plans in India on track, Indian economy has strength to bounce back: Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia, the worlds largest oil exporter, on Sunday said its investment plans in India are on track, noting that the Indian economy has the strength to recover from the adverse impact of the coronavirus crisis. In February last year, S...

J-K record 67.60% polling for panch, 47.56% for sarpanch bypolls

An estimated 67.60 per cent and 47.56 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the final phase of panch and sarpanch bypolls in Jammu and Kashmir, respectively, the state election commissioner said on Sunday. The 8th phase of panchayat by-pol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020