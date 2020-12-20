J-K record 67.60% polling for panch, 47.56% for sarpanch bypolls

An estimated 67.60 per cent and 47.56 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the final phase of panch and sarpanch bypolls in Jammu and Kashmir, respectively, the state election commissioner said on Sunday. The 8th phase of panchayat by-polls was held along with the maiden District Development Council (DDC) elections on Saturday. The bypolls for panch were held in 285 vacant seats in the final phase. "Out of a total of 53,817 electors, 36,378 voted and 596 candidates were in fray," state election commissioner KK Sharma said.

Jammu division recorded 84.07 per cent and Kashmir division 65.92 per cent voter turnout during the final phase of panch bypolls, he said. He said 47.56 per cent voting was registered in 84 sarpanch constituencies, where 60,135 people voted.

The state election commissioner said 78.10 per cent polling was registered in Jammu division, whereas 42.27 per cent voting was recorded in Kashmir division in sarpanch bypolls. The SEC said that in sarpanch bypolls in Jammu division, Jammu district recorded the highest voter turnout of 85.83 per cent, followed by Poonch with 82.35 per cent and Kathua 81.57 per cent.

In Kashmir division, Kupwara district topped with 81.55 per cent voter turnout, followed by Bandipora with 63.92 per cent and Baramulla with 58.07 per cent. While giving information about the highest voter turnout in both the divisions, the SEC said that in panch bypolls, Kupwara recorded the highest voter turnout with 75.57 per cent in Kashmir division, followed by Bandipora 75.42 per cent and Baramulla with 66.64 per cent.

Reasi topped the polling percentage with 90.73 per cent, followed by Samba 88.71 per cent and Ramban 87.22 percent, he added. The polling was peaceful and smooth across the region at all polling stations, he saif.