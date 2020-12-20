Left Menu
MP Congress was divided earlier, tickets will be distributed on merit now: Vijayalaxmi Sadho

Ahead of the local body elections in Madhya Pradesh, Congress leader Vijayalaxmi Sadho on Friday said that earlier the party was divided and tickets were distributed on a contract basis but it has been done away with after Pradesh Congress Committee president Kamal Nath decided to distribute tickets based on merit.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 20-12-2020 23:24 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 23:24 IST
Congress leader Vijayalaxmi Sadho speaking to reporters in Indore on Sunday

Ahead of the local body elections in Madhya Pradesh, Congress leader Vijayalaxmi Sadho on Friday said that earlier the party was divided and tickets were distributed on a contract basis but it has been done away with after Pradesh Congress Committee president Kamal Nath decided to distribute tickets based on merit. "Earlier, the party was divided. There was a culture of pockets. Tickets were distributed on a contract basis. But in recent times, the contract system has been done away with," Sadho told reporters here.

"Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath plans to distribute tickets on the basis of surveys and taking feedback from the local leaders. We will field better candidates in the elections," she added. She further said, "The dates for the local bodies will be announced in the near future. Kamal Nath has formed the committees of incharges. We should give our cent per cent to win the upcoming elections."

Sadho further said that democracy was murdered in Madhya Pradesh ahead of the recently concluded by-polls in the state through a system of buying and selling legislators. "After the by-election, it is wrong to say that we are on the backfoot. The media is well aware of the happenings in the party. The things that happened had never occurred in Madhya Pradesh earlier. In the by-elections, results should have been better," she said.

"Democracy was murdered in Madhya Pradesh through the system of buying and selling legislators. This had never happened in Madhya Pradesh and our state was known for clean politics," she added. Sadho further said that Indore is the economic capital of Madhya Pradesh. It will be our combined effort to win in Indore. I will try to live up to the expectations of the people. For a long time, Congress has been successful in Indore, she added. (ANI)

