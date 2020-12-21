Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennessee governor enacts new virus restrictions

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has announced new social gathering restrictions while still refusing to implement a mask mandate despite pleas from front-line healthcare workers in a state experiencing the highest new cases per capita in the country. Instead of a mask mandate, the Republican on Sunday signed an executive order limiting public gatherings to 10 people.

PTI | Nashville | Updated: 21-12-2020 08:27 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 08:27 IST
Tennessee governor enacts new virus restrictions

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has announced new social gathering restrictions while still refusing to implement a mask mandate despite pleas from front-line healthcare workers in a state experiencing the highest new cases per capita in the country. Instead of a mask mandate, the Republican on Sunday signed an executive order limiting public gatherings to 10 people. However, places of worship, weddings and funerals are exempt from the order.

He called the state “ground zero” in the COVID-19 battle and urged Tennesseans not to gather with people outside their immediate households during the upcoming holidays. His message comes just a day after Lee confirmed that his wife Maria had tested positive for COVID-19. Lee says he has tested negative but will remain in quarantine at the governor's residence. Tennessee is one of a dozen states without a mask mandate. Instead, local counties have the option of implementing their own mask restrictions.

Lee was originally scheduled to take reporter questions after his statewide address, but his office later postponed that until Monday without giving a reason why.(AP) RUP RUP.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

People News Roundup: News Corp's Rupert Murdoch has received COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indo-Japan Samwad Conference contributes to discourses on furthering global peace: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the 6th Indo-Japan Samwad Conference at 930 am on Monday. Ahead of the conference, Prime Minister Modi said that this forum has grown immensely over the years and it has contributed to discours...

Australia regulator chief Sims says Google and Facebook draft laws fair, critical for media future

Australian Competition and Consumer Commission Chairman ACCC Rod Sims said proposed laws that will make Australia the first country in the world to force Google and Facebook to pay for news were fair and critical for the survival of the med...

Farmers' protest: Delhi Police issues traffic alert, closes Tikri, Dhansa borders

Amid the ongoing farmers protest at border areas of the national capital, Delhi Police has closed Tikri, Dhansa borders for traffic movement. Tikri, Dhansa Borders are closed for any traffic movement. Jhatikara borders is open only for two-...

Man United revels in 6-2 win v Leeds, Vardy sinks Tottenham

Manchester United waited 16 years to play old rival Leeds in the English Premier League, and then made it look distinctly second-class. United charged to a 6-2 victory on Sunday, though both teams could easily have scored more, as it roared...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020