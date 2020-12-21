Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mahoba trader suicide: Lookout notice issued against ex-SP Manila Patidar in UP

A lookout notice has been issued against absconding former superintendent of police Manilal Patidar for his alleged involvement in corruption and abetment of suicide of a Mahoba-based trader, an official said here on Monday.

PTI | Mahoba | Updated: 21-12-2020 12:05 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 12:05 IST
Mahoba trader suicide: Lookout notice issued against ex-SP Manila Patidar in UP

A lookout notice has been issued against absconding former superintendent of police Manilal Patidar for his alleged involvement in corruption and abetment of suicide of a Mahoba-based trader, an official said here on Monday. Patidar is also carrying a cash reward of Rs 50,000 on his arrest, and the lookout notice has been issued to prevent him from leaving the country, he said

''A lookout notice has been issued against Patidar, former SP Mahoba, wanted in connection with abetting ballast trader Indrakant Tripathi's suicide and corruption cases to prevent him from leaving the country,'' said Superintendent of Police, Mahoba, Arun Kumar Srivastava. Tripathi, 44, was found injured in his car with gunshot wounds on September 8 this year after he accused the then Mahoba SP Patidar of corruption. He had died at a hospital on September 13. On September 9, Patidar was suspended with immediate effect by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on corruption charges

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the incident had found Patidar guilty of corruption and abetment of suicide. Earlier, Tripathi's brother had alleged that Patidar had demanded a bribe of Rs 6 lakh from the victim and threatened to kill him or frame him in a case if the amount was not paid. The SIT, however, had concluded that Tripathi committed suicide. PTI CORR ABN KJ

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Train derails after hitting jumbo in Odisha's Sambalpur dist

A passenger train mowed down an elephant in Odishas Sambalpur district early on Monday, following which the front trolley of its engine derailed, a railway official said. None on-board the train was hurt, he said.According to the East Coast...

Makers unveil new poster of 'KGF: Chapter 2,' teaser to follow on Jan 8

Marking the second release anniversary of action-drama KGF Chapter 1, filmmaker Prashanth Neel on Monday released a new poster of KGF Chapter 2. Neel took to Twitter to share the new poster featuring the franchise lead Yash and also shared ...

Honor V40 design revealed; sports dual punch-hole display, circular camera module

Honor is gearing up to launch the V40 series, the successor to the V30 series, in China very soon. The series is said to have four models- Honor V40, V40 Pro, V40Pro and a special edition.Now, a fresh leak has revealed the design of the upc...

No significant impact on company, says Wistron on iPhone manufacturing plant violence in Karnataka

Taiwanese contract manufacturer for Apple Inc., Wistron Corp. has said that the recent violence at its facility in Karnataka will not cause significant impact to the company. Workers at the Wistrons iPhone manufacturing plant at Narsapura i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020