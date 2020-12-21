Left Menu
BJP MP's wife joins TMC in Bengal

She alleged that newly inducted, misfit and corrupt leaders are getting more importance in the saffron camp than the loyal ones.Despite enduring physical attacks, sacrificing so much to get my husband elected to Parliament, I got nothing in return... Who knows he might be back in the TMC one day, the newly inducted leader of the Bengals ruling party said..

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 21-12-2020 13:54 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 13:54 IST
Sujata Mondal Khan, wife of BJP MP Saumitra Khan, switched over to the TMC from the saffron camp on Monday, claiming that she did not get her due recognition even after taking several risks to get her husband elected during 2019 Lok Sabha elections. She alleged that ''newly inducted, misfit and corrupt leaders'' are getting more importance in the saffron camp than the loyal ones.

''Despite enduring physical attacks, sacrificing so much to get my husband elected to Parliament, I got nothing in return... I want to work under our beloved leader Mamata Banerjee and our dada Abhisek Banerjee,'' Mondal Khan said, after joining the party in the presence of TMC MP Saugata Roy and its spokesperson Kunal Ghosh. Asked about the reaction of her husband, who is also the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) state unit chief, she said it was up to him to decide his future course of action.

''I hope he would realise one day... Who knows he might be back in the TMC one day,'' the newly inducted leader of the Bengal's ruling party said..

