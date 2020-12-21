Delhi: Youth Cong protests outside Krishi Bhawan, demands justice for farmers

Congress' youth outfit IYC on Monday demonstrated against the Centre's agri laws at the Krishi Bhawan here and demanded justice for the farmers who have died during the over three week long stir at Delhi borders. The farmers have gathered at all the borders of Delhi in the biting cold and are demanding that the government repeal the ''black laws'', said Srinivas B V, president of Indian Youth Congress (IYC).

''In the last 25 days, more than 25 farmers have been martyred in this movement. The government should not underestimate the strength of farmers,'' he said. Some of the protesters who tried to get past a police barricade near Krishi Bhawan, were detained and taken to Mandir Marg Police Station, said Rahul Rao, national media incharge of IYC. IYC national in-charge and All India Congress Committee joint secretary Krishna Allavaru said despite the BJP-led government not having a majority in the Rajya Sabha, it got the laws passed in the upper house.

This is murder of democracy, he said. Delhi Youth Congress in-charge Bhaiya Pawar claimed the farm laws were aimed at benefitting corporate houses which have been acquiring land in many states over the last two years to build grain storage facilities.