MP CM, Kamal Nath condole death of Cong veteran Motilal Vora

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his predecessor Kamal Nath have expressed grief at the death of Congress veteran Motilal Vora. Vora died on Monday at a hospital in Delhi following post-COVID-19 complications, his family said. He was 93.

''Motilal Vora has served the party for the life time by remaining on different posts and worked for strengthening the organisation. A day before only he turned 93,'' Nath said in a message. Chouhan also expressed sorrow and prayed for the departed soul.

Vora hailed from Durg district of Chhattisgarh, and was elected as corporator there for the first time in 1968 and then became MLA in 1972. He also served as chief minister of undivided Madhya Pradesh twice. His first term was from 1985 to 1988, and the second was for 11 months from January 25, 1989 to December 12, 1989.

Vora had served as a Rajya Sabha member four times and as a Lok Sabha member once..