PM, leaders greet AP CM on his birthday

Amaravati, Dec 21 (PTI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a host of leaders greeted Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy as he turned 48 on Monday. ''Birthday greetings to Andhra Pradesh CM Shri @ysjagan Garu. I pray that Almighty blesses him with a healthy and long life,'' Modi tweeted.

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan led the state in greeting Jagan. ''My heartiest felicitations and warm greetings on your birthday.May Lord Jagannath and Lord Balaji shower their blessings for your happiness, good health and lead Andhra Pradesh on path of development and prosperity with your dynamic leadership,'' the Governor said in a statement.

Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu tweeted: ''Birthday greetings to @ysjagan garu. May you be blessed with a long and healthy life.''. Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, in a statement, also extended his birthday greetings to the Chief Minister.

Jagan's Cabinet colleagues, bureaucrats and others lined up at his residence since Monday morning to greet him on the birthday. Vedic scholars from the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams blessed the Chief Minister on the occasion and offered the Lords prasadam.

Jagan cut a cake in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Dharmana Krishna Das, TTD Chairman Y V Subba Reddy, several ministers, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney and other senior bureaucrats. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami and DMK president M K Stalin also extended birthday greetings to Jagan.

Jagan Mohan Reddy , founder chief of YSR Congress Party and son of late Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, led his party to power in the 2019 Assembly polls.PTI DBV BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.