Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. health official says 'everything on table' about possible UK travel ban

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-12-2020 18:53 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 18:53 IST
U.S. health official says 'everything on table' about possible UK travel ban

U.S. Assistant Health Secretary Brett Giroir on Monday said that it was possible the United States would ban travel from the United Kingdom as a new variant of the deadly coronavirus spreads in the country, but added nothing had been decided yet.

"I think everything is possible. We just need to put everything on the table, have an open scientific discussion and make the best recommendation," he said in an interview on CNN, adding the White House coronavirus task force will meet later on Monday.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-COVID-19 skiing restrictions across Europe

European skiers are facing a bleak holiday season as countries shut resorts and impose other restrictions to slow the spread of COVID-19.Some states have called for a continent-wide shut-down. Others have resisted and decided to give people...

Peru suspends flights to and from Europe due to new virus strain

Peru suspended flights to and from Europe for two weeks and has put its health and travel authorties on maximum alert to prevent the entry of a new strain of coronavirus that appeared in the United Kingdom, President Francisco Sagasti said ...

Man arrested for rape-murder of 11-year-old girl

A man was arrested for allegedly raping and killing an 11-year-old girl here on Monday, police said. The man has been identified as Ram Tirath. His maternal uncle Rajiv, who was also accused of being involved in the crime, is absconding, th...

MP: Three-day state mourning to condole Motilal Vora's death

The Madhya Pradesh government on Monday declared a three-day state mourning from December 21 to 23 following the death of Congress veteran Motilal Vora, an official said. Vora had served as a chief minister of undivided Madhya Pradesh for t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020