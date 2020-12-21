Left Menu
Rajasthan urban local body polls: 11 deputy chairpersons elected unopposed

Deputy chairpersons in 11 out of the 50 urban local bodies that went to polls recently were elected unopposed on Monday. The elections for the post of councillors in the 50 urban local bodies were held recently and the elections for the post of chairpersons were held on Sunday.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 21-12-2020 19:19 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 19:19 IST
Deputy chairpersons in 11 out of the 50 urban local bodies that went to polls recently were elected unopposed on Monday. The election for the post of deputy chairperson was held in the rest 39 local bodies.

The deputy chairpersons were elected unopposed in Behror, Anta, Deeg, Kumher, Nagar, Weir, Bandikui, Bari, Virat Nagar, Kesrisinghpura and Karanpur municipalities, according to the spokesperson of the state election commission. The elections for the post of councillors in the 50 urban local bodies were held recently and the elections for the post of chairpersons were held on Sunday.

