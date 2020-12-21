Panchayat polls in Himachal to be held in three phases from Jan 17

Left Menu
The Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI) elections in Himachal Pradesh will be held in three phases in January, the state election commissioner said on Monday.

ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 21-12-2020 20:53 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 20:53 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI) elections in Himachal Pradesh will be held in three phases in January, the state election commissioner said on Monday.Issuing the election schedule, State Election Commissioner Parthasarthi Mitra said that the polls to the PRI will be held on January 17, 19 and 21 from 8 am to 4 pm. The nomination papers can be filed from 11 am to 3 pm from December 31 to January 2.

The scrutiny will be held on January 4 and the nominations maybe withdrawn from 10 am to 3 pm on January 6. "However, if a candidate wishes to withdraw his candidature, he/she may do so by January 6, 2021," the release said. The counting of votes will be conducted on January 22 and the election process will be completed by January 23.

The above schedule will not apply to Lahaul-Spiti, Chamba and Kullu and a separate notification will be issued by the Election Commission soon for the same. (ANI)

