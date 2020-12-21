Left Menu
TN CM launches Pongal cash, gift hamper scheme

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 21-12-2020 21:01 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 21:01 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami launched the distribution of Rs 2,500 cash and a gift hamper for Pongal festival at a function held at the secretariat here on Monday. Also, he gave away free dhotis and sarees to the beneficiaries of the government scheme.

On Friday, while launching his campaign for the 2021 Assembly election from his home constituency of Edappadi in Salem district, the chief minister announced that a cash bonanza of Rs 2,500 (as against Rs 1,000 in the past) will be given to 2.6 crore rice ration card holders from January 4 to enable them celebrate the harvest festival in a grand manner in mid-January. Accordingly, a Government Order passed in this regard on Monday stated that Rs 5,604.84 crore has been allotted for the scheme.

Apart from Rs 2,500 in cash, the Pongal gift bag comprises one kg rice, one kg sugar, 20 grams of cashew and raisins each, five grams cardamom and a sugarcane. Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said he had announced the gift as several people had suffered economic distress this year due to COVID-19 and the cyclone which ravaged the state.

Recalling the governments recent announcement allowing ration card holders availing sugar to migrate to rice cards, Palaniswami said about 3.75 lakh people have switched to rice cards. The chief minister gave away the Pongal gift bags to nine families on the occasion.

Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and ministers too participated in the event..

