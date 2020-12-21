Left Menu
Development News Edition

First phase of Gram Panchayat polls in Karnataka on Tuesday

The election will be taking place amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and those who have tested positive or under primarysecondary contacts can vote in the last hour of polling, officials said.Polling will be held from 7 am to 5 pm in over 23,000 booths.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-12-2020 22:52 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 22:52 IST
First phase of Gram Panchayat polls in Karnataka on Tuesday

A total of 3,019 panchayats in 117 taluks across Karnataka will go for polling in the first phase of Gram Panchayat elections on Tuesday, poll officials said. A total of 1.17 lakh candidates are in the fray for 43,238 seats, they said.

Half of the seats are reserved for women. The election will be taking place amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and those who have tested positive or under primary/secondary contacts can vote in the last hour of polling, officials said.

Polling will be held from 7 am to 5 pm in over 23,000 booths. Though these polls don't take place on party symbols, all political parties have put in efforts to ensure that the candidate supported by them wins.

A total of 4,377 candidates have been elected unopposed already, officials said. Elaborate security and COVID related precautionary measures have been made for the voting, they said, adding that wearing masks and maintaining social distance are mandatory.

Hand sanitizers will also be available in polling booths. The second phase of polls is scheduled on December 27.

Counting for both phases will be held on December 30..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK coronavirus variant may be more able to infect children - scientists

A new variant of the coronavirus spreading rapidly in Britain carries mutations that could mean children are as susceptible to becoming infected with it as adults - unlike previous strains, scientists said on Monday.Briefing reporters on th...

Additional responsibilities for 22 IAS officers in Haryana

The Haryana government on Monday deputed 22 senior IAS officers as administrative secretaries in-charge of districts in the state. According to a statement, they will be chairing the District Public Grievances Committee in the absence of th...

Iran sees Russia as 'strategic partner', views close within OPEC+, Zanganeh says

Iran sees Russia as a strategic partner and the two countries share close views within the OPEC alliance, Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh was quoted by the Iranian oil ministrys news agency SHANA as saying in Moscow on Monday.We see Russia as a...

Girls outnumber boys, more enthusiastic at rock climbing camp in J-K's Anantnag

Girls were more enthusiastic and outnumbered boys at a rock climbing training camp organised in Anantnag to promote fitness and rejuvenate the minds of participants. The Kashmir Mountaineering Association of Jammu and Kashmir has organised ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020