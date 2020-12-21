Left Menu
Development News Edition

Yoga programme held at Vidhan Sabha

Yoga Guru Ramdevs close aide Acharya Balkrishna was the chief guest at the programme held within the state assembly premises shortly before the House assembled for a three-day session.It was the 31st monthly edition of a Yog Shrinkhla yogic exercise series which started at Uttarakhand Vidhan Sabha here on International Yoga Day on June 21, 2018.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 21-12-2020 23:04 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 23:04 IST
Yoga programme held at Vidhan Sabha

A yoga programme aimed at teaching MLAs and assembly staffers different yogic poses and inspire them to adopt a healthy lifestyle was held at the Uttarakhand Vidhan Sabha premises on Monday. Yoga Guru Ramdev's close aide Acharya Balkrishna was the chief guest at the programme held within the state assembly premises shortly before the House assembled for a three-day session.

It was the 31st monthly edition of a ‘Yog Shrinkhla’ (yogic exercise series) which started at Uttarakhand Vidhan Sabha here on International Yoga Day on June 21, 2018. Speaking on the occasion, Balkrishna said yoga and Ayurveda had helped boost people's immunity during the Covid pandemic.

State Assembly Speaker Premchand Aggarwal said the programme on yoga was among the several new initiatives started by the Vidhan Sabha in recent years..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France reports 5,797 new daily COVID-19 cases

France reported on Monday 5,797 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, pushing the countrys total number of infections resulting from the new coronavirus to 2,479,151.There were also 351 new deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing...

UK coronavirus variant may be more able to infect children - scientists

A new variant of the coronavirus spreading rapidly in Britain carries mutations that could mean children are as susceptible to becoming infected with it as adults - unlike previous strains, scientists said on Monday.Briefing reporters on th...

Additional responsibilities for 22 IAS officers in Haryana

The Haryana government on Monday deputed 22 senior IAS officers as administrative secretaries in-charge of districts in the state. According to a statement, they will be chairing the District Public Grievances Committee in the absence of th...

Iran sees Russia as 'strategic partner', views close within OPEC+, Zanganeh says

Iran sees Russia as a strategic partner and the two countries share close views within the OPEC alliance, Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh was quoted by the Iranian oil ministrys news agency SHANA as saying in Moscow on Monday.We see Russia as a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020