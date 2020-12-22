Left Menu
Shah to visit Assam on Dec 26, several Opposition MLAs likely to join BJP ahead of 2021 Assembly polls

Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah is likely to visit Assam on December 26. Several Opposition MLAs and leaders are likely to join the BJP ahead of 2021 Assembly polls in Assam.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2020 11:12 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 10:54 IST
BJP Assam in-charge Baijayant Panda speaking to ANI in New Delhi. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah is likely to visit Assam on December 26. Several Opposition MLAs and leaders are likely to join the BJP ahead of 2021 Assembly polls in Assam.

During the visit, Shah is scheduled to hold a meeting with party leaders and review the election preparation of the forthcoming Assembly polls. BJP Vice President and party's Assam in-charge Baijayant Panda said he will reach the state on December 23 ahead of Shah's visit.

"Amit Shah will be visiting Assam very soon final programmes are being prepared. As state in-charge, I will be going to Assam on December 23 and will look after preparation for Amit Shah's visit. On December 25, we will celebrate 'Good Governance Day' in Assam. On the occasion, a large statue of Late Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee will be unveiled in Assam," Panda told ANI. The BJP leader said that many Opposition leaders from Assam are in touch with the party.

"A large number of MLAs in West Bengal have joined us. This is happening all over the country and in other states also. In Assam too, several elected representative at the local level in recent few weeks have joined us. This is because all over the country undeniable popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that is exceptional," Panda said. So in Assam, many leaders are contacting us on a daily basis from those parties which are opposing us so we will take that into consideration and surely you will see many people joining the BJP very soon. As assembly polls in Assam are nearing a large number of Congress leaders are making a bid to join ruling BJP in Assam. Legislative Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in Assam in April 2021," he added.

Panda said that the party is preparing a strategy to win Assembly polls despite being in a comfortable position in the state after sweeping Assam Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) election "I will be touring the whole state in the coming days. Though we are in a very comfortable position. After BTC, we have swept one more local body election of Tiwa Autonomous Council in Assam. We won 33 out of 36 seats. Despite this kind of win, we are preparing our strategy with complete thoroughness," he said. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

