Why some political parties are angry over IT raids on 'arhtiyas'?: Javadekar
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday asked why some political parties were angry with the income tax raids on 'arhtiyas' (commission agents).ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2020 11:08 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 11:08 IST
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday asked why some political parties were angry with the income tax raids on 'arhtiyas' (commission agents). "If income tax raids were conducted on arhtiyas, then why were some political parties angry? What is the relationship?" Javadekar tweet.
Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Captain (retired) Amarinder Singh had accused the Central government of using "intimidatory tactics" against the "arhtiyas" supporting the agitating farmers and said it was indulging in "vendetta politics". He termed the income tax raids against some "arhtiyas" as an obvious pressure tactic to curb their democratic rights. (ANI)
