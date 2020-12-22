Left Menu
Resources of country belong to every citizen, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that resources of the country belong to every citizen and every one of them should benefit from it.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2020 12:08 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 12:08 IST
PM Narendra Modi speaking at the centenary celebrations of Aligarh Muslim University on Tuesday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that resources of the country belong to every citizen and every one of them should benefit from it. "Jo desh ka hai woh har deshvaasi ka hai (Resources of the country belongs to every citizen). Everyone should benefit from it, that's the spirit our government is working with," PM Modi said

"The policies which are being framed today are reaching every section without discrimination on the basis of religion. Bank accounts of over 40 crore poor were opened without any discrimination. Without discrimination, more than 2 crore poor were provided pucca houses. More than 8 crore women got gas connections without discrimination. 50 crore people got free medical treatment up to Rs 5 lakh under Ayushman scheme without any discrimination," he said. PM Modi said that the country is marching forward on the path where every citizen would get the benefits of development happening in the country without any discrimination.

"The country is on the path where every citizen should rest assured about their constitutional rights & their future. The country is on the path where no citizen would be left behind because of their religion and everyone would get equal opportunities so that everyone can fulfil their dreams. Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas is the mantra behind it," he said. Earlier in the day, PM Modi released a postal stamp as part of centenary celebrations of AMU. This is the first time PM Modi is participating in a programme of the Aligarh Muslim University. (ANI)

