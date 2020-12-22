Left Menu
Development News Edition

Israel on cusp of fourth national elections in two years

Negotiations meant to bring about a budget compromise between the governments two main parties broke down early Tuesday and in a late-night Knesset session, members of the Likud and Blue and White parties voted against a proposal to postpone Tuesdays budget deadline for another two weeks.

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 22-12-2020 13:29 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 13:29 IST
Israel on cusp of fourth national elections in two years

Israel appeared headed to its fourth election in two years on Tuesday after a last-ditch effort to keep the government afloat and push off the automatic dissolution of parliament failed. Negotiations meant to bring about a budget compromise between the government's two main parties broke down early Tuesday and in a late-night Knesset session, members of the Likud and Blue and White parties voted against a proposal to postpone Tuesday's budget deadline for another two weeks. The measure failed by 49 votes to 47.

If the government does not pass a budget by midnight Tuesday, Israeli law stipulates that the Knesset dissolve and triggers snap elections in 90 days. Most avenues to evade that deadline have been closed off. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud and Defense Minister Benny Gantz's Blue and White party have been at loggerheads over the national budget issue since forming a unity government in May.

Netanyahu and Gantz had proposed pushing off Tuesday's deadline by two more weeks in an effort to reach a compromise on the 2020 budget. But members of their own parties voted against the motion in a late-night, 11th hour break from party ranks. “We do not want elections and we voted against them this evening, but we are not afraid of elections — because we will win!” the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

Once parliament dissolves, Israelis will head to the polls in March for a fourth time since early 2019, this time in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, a major economic recession, and while Netanyahu is on trial for a series of corruption charges. Netanyahu also faces a challenger from within his own camp, Gideon Saar, who broke from the Likud party earlier this month and has called for the long-ruling prime minister's ouster. Several members of Netanyahu's party who shot down Tuesday's proposal are expected to join ranks with Saar.

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Xiaomi Mi 10i, a rebrand of Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G arriving in India on Jan 5

Xiaomi has started teasing the arrival of a new 108-megapixel smartphone for the Indian market. As tipped earlier, the upcoming phone could be the Mi 10i, a rebrand of the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G which was recently launched in China.As seen in ...

In South Africa, child homicides show violence 'entrenched'

At night, Amanda Zitho worries her little boy is shivering and cold in his coffin and yearns to take him a blanket. She knows Wandis dead and gone and its senseless, but that doesnt stop the ache. Wandi was 5 when he was killed in April, al...

Ranveer Singh features in his record label IncInk's music video 'Aur Karo'

Actor Ranveer Singh, who runs a passion project - the independent music record label IncInk to support homegrown musical talents, released a new music video Aur Karo featuring Kaam Bhaari and Spitfire. The Gully Boy actor who also made a fu...

ICICI Bank unveils online platform for foreign businesses in India

ICICI Bank on Tuesday announced the launch of an online platform for foreign companies that want to set-up or expand their businesses in India, providing them various banking solutions and value-added services. Infinite India platform offer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020