Left Menu
Development News Edition

Israeli envoys fly to Morocco to see king, firm up U.S.-brokered ties

The jet was painted with the Hebrew, Arabic and English words for "peace" and a palm-shaped Maghreb good-luck talisman. Some U.S. officials have privately voiced hope of hosting an Israel-Morocco signing ceremony at the White House before Trump steps down on Jan. 20.

Reuters | Updated: 22-12-2020 13:45 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 13:45 IST
Israeli envoys fly to Morocco to see king, firm up U.S.-brokered ties

Israel sent envoys to Morocco on Tuesday to meet its king and hammer out an upgrade of ties that was forged by the White House in a parting foreign-policy push by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Led by National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat, the delegates were accompanied to Rabat by Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law and architect of pan-Arab rapprochements with Israel. They took El Al Israel Airlines in the first direct flight by a commercial plane from Tel Aviv to Rabat, opening the way for a possible surge in tourism among the hundreds of thousands of Israelis of Moroccan descent.

Palestinians have been critical of U.S.-brokered normalization deals between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco, saying the Arab countries have set back the cause of peace by abandoning a longstanding demand Israel give up land for a Palestinian state before receiving recognition. As the Trump administration has sought to isolate Iran, the normalisation deals have been sweetened with promises of business opportunity or economic aid. Israel's new partners have also seen bilateral benefits from Washington - in Rabat's case, U.S. recognition of its sovereignty over the Western Sahara.

Ben-Shabbat and Kushner will see Morocco's King Mohammed during a two-day trip, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said. The jet was painted with the Hebrew, Arabic and English words for "peace" and a palm-shaped Maghreb good-luck talisman.

Some U.S. officials have privately voiced hope of hosting an Israel-Morocco signing ceremony at the White House before Trump steps down on Jan. 20. Facing domestic dissenters at the engagement with Israel, Moroccan ministers have cast it as a formalisation of de facto relations under which Rabat had hosted an Israeli "liaison office". Shut in 2000 in solidarity with the Palestinians, that office will now reopen. Israel hopes for mutual embassies, eventually.

"This type of agreement will help have a better interaction between communities and people," Moroccan Tourism Minister Nadia Fettah Alaoui told Israeli television channel I24. (Additional reporting by Ahmed El Jechtimi; Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Xiaomi Mi 10i, a rebrand of Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G arriving in India on Jan 5

Xiaomi has started teasing the arrival of a new 108-megapixel smartphone for the Indian market. As tipped earlier, the upcoming phone could be the Mi 10i, a rebrand of the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G which was recently launched in China.As seen in ...

In South Africa, child homicides show violence 'entrenched'

At night, Amanda Zitho worries her little boy is shivering and cold in his coffin and yearns to take him a blanket. She knows Wandis dead and gone and its senseless, but that doesnt stop the ache. Wandi was 5 when he was killed in April, al...

Ranveer Singh features in his record label IncInk's music video 'Aur Karo'

Actor Ranveer Singh, who runs a passion project - the independent music record label IncInk to support homegrown musical talents, released a new music video Aur Karo featuring Kaam Bhaari and Spitfire. The Gully Boy actor who also made a fu...

ICICI Bank unveils online platform for foreign businesses in India

ICICI Bank on Tuesday announced the launch of an online platform for foreign companies that want to set-up or expand their businesses in India, providing them various banking solutions and value-added services. Infinite India platform offer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020