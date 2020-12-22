Left Menu
Dharma Swatantrya (Religious Freedom) Bill will be cleared on Dec 26, says MP Home Minister

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Tuesday said that the state government's Dharma Swatantrya (Religious Freedom) Bill 2020 will be cleared in a special Cabinet meeting on December 26.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra speaks to reporters on Tuesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Tuesday said that the state government's Dharma Swatantrya (Religious Freedom) Bill 2020 will be cleared in a special Cabinet meeting on December 26. Ahead of the Legislative Assembly session, he told reporters that, "It has been decided that Dharma Swatantrya (Religious Freedom) Bill 2020 will be cleared in a special Cabinet meeting on December 26 and then will be tabled in the Assembly."

The three-day session of the Legislative Assembly is scheduled to begin on December 28. The Chief Minister's Office had said that forcing religious conversion on someone will attract 3-10 years of imprisonment and a minimum Rs 50,000 fine. Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan said the Bill will ensure that no religious conversion is carried out forcefully, or by tempting someone or through marriage."Forcing religious conversion on someone will attract 3-10 years of imprisonment and a minimum Rs 50,000 fine. Mass religious conversion (2 or more people) will attract 5-10 years of imprisonment and a minimum fine of Rs 1 Lakh," Madhya Pradesh CMO had said.Any marriage done with the intention of religious conversion will be considered null. Anyone going through religious conversion willingly as well as the concerned religious leader will have to inform the District Magistrate one month in advance, it had stated.

Responding to a question on poll strategist Prashant Kishor's prediction of upcoming West Bengal elections, Mishra said, "Non-political people should not comment on this matter. They should mind their own business." Earlier, a war of words erupted between poll strategist Prashant Kishor and BJP's National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya after the former predicted that the BJP will struggle to crosse "double digits" in West Bengal polls.

Prashant Kishor, who was roped in by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress for the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021, also indicated that he will quit Twitter if the BJP performs any better in the state than his prediction. "For all the hype AMPLIFIED by a section of supportive media, in reality BJP will struggle to CROSS DOUBLE DIGITS in #WestBengal. PS: Please save this tweet and if BJP does any better I must quit this space!" Kishor tweeted. (ANI)

