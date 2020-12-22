Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sisodia dares UP minister to join him in debate on Kejriwal vs Yogi models of govt

I will wait for Siddharth Nath Singh and I am sure he will come forward for the debate, Sisodia told reporters, pointing at the vacant chair.I will be happy to hear from the Uttar Pradesh leaders about the state of education, health, electricity in the state for the first time, he said.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 22-12-2020 17:16 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 17:16 IST
Sisodia dares UP minister to join him in debate on Kejriwal vs Yogi models of govt

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday dared Uttar Pradesh Minister Sidharth Nath Singh to join him in a debate on the state of education in India’s most populous state vis-à-vis that in the national capital. Sisodia who reached the state capital along with Aam Aadmi Party’s Uttar Pradesh in-charge and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh flung the challenge at the UP minister with a touch of drama.

He held an open debate on “State of Education – Kejriwal’s Delhi Moel versus Yogi’s UP Model” at Gandhi Bhawan in Kaiserbagh area here, keeping a vacant chair waiting for Siddharth Singh with his name written over it and his photograph kept on it. ''I will wait for Siddharth Nath Singh and I am sure he will come forward for the debate,” Sisodia told reporters, pointing at the vacant chair.

''I will be happy to hear from the Uttar Pradesh leaders about the state of education, health, electricity in the state for the first time,'' he said. Sisodia descended upon Lucknow a week after Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on December 15 announced his party’s intention to fight various elections in Uttar Pradesh.

And a day later Sisodia said he would visit Lucknow for debate over the state of education in Delhi under the Kejriwal government and that in UP under the Yogi government. “When the people of Delhi formed Kejriwal's government, the situation of government schools in Delhi improved and good results started coming in,” said Sisodia.

But when the people of Uttar Pradesh formed the BJP government, they have been left wondering what they have got,” he claimed. ''The fees of private schools in Delhi were not allowed to increase in five years while in UP it increased manifold. In UP, electricity prices are constantly increasing. Delhi gets electricity for 24 hours and for how much time it is coming in UP is known to everybody,'' he said.

''The condition of UP has gone from bad to worse while the condition of Delhi has improved in five years and it is because the people of Delhi have chosen an honest government,'' said Sisodia. During his function here at the Gandhi Bhawan, Sisodia also showed an 18-month-old video on the condition of schools in Delhi to journalists, claiming that their condition has much more improved since Kejriwal formed the government and is much better than the conditions of schools in UP.

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Katy Perry drops 'Not the End of the World' video featuring Zooey Deschanel

American singer-songwriter Katy Perry on Monday local time released the music video of Not the End of the World, in which the songstress poked fun at comparisons between herself and Hollywood star Zooey Deschanel. According to Fox News, the...

E-Vehicle battery swapping network launched in Benglauru

People were ready to switch to electric vehicles provided there is supporting infrastructure in place, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday said. The BJP governmment in the state was encouraging usage of electric vehicles, he...

ISL 7: Revitalised Jamshedpur look to go past Goa

Jamshedpur FC will look to extend their six-match unbeaten run in the Indian Super League ISL when they take on FC Goa at Tilak Maidan, Vasco, on Wednesday. After their opening-day defeat against Chennaiyin FC, Owen Coyles men have put a st...

Biggest long term challenge for science is to attract and retain quality youngsters: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that the biggest long term challenge for science is to attract and retain quality youngsters and the governments efforts are aimed at making India the most trustworthy centre for scientific learn...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020