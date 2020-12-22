Left Menu
MP: Destitute musician shifted to govt shelter home in Indore

PTI | Indore | Updated: 22-12-2020 17:27 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 17:27 IST
A 76-year-old musician living in a state of destitution was shifted to a government-run shelter home by the administration in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, an official said on Tuesday. Former orchestra operator Prabhat Chatterjee, who was living in a dark room in a congested locality near Bengali Chouraha, was shifted to a shelter home in Pardeshipura area of the city, said Suchitra Tirkey, joint secretary of the state's Social Justice and Divyang Welfare Department said.

''Now, we will take care of Chatterjee and he will be placed in an old-age home,'' the official said, adding that the musician also underwent a COVID-19 test, which came out negative. According to locals, the administration had reached Chatterjee on the directives of district collector Manish Singh.

The musician was found in a bad shape with long beard and soiled clothes, it was stated. People close to the artiste informed that the septuagenarian was an accordion player and his orchestra was popular in Indore in 1980-90.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

