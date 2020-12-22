Left Menu
Development News Edition

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

18 BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet – 1400 GMT. 24 PORTUGAL - Portugal holds Presidential elections - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JAN. ** BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting (Cohesion). - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, FEB.

Reuters | Updated: 22-12-2020 18:54 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 18:54 IST
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

For other diaries, please see:

Political and General News Top Economic Events

Emerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt Auctions

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington

---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- TUESDAY, DEC 22 ** DHAKA – Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to visit Bangladesh (to Dec 23). ** UNITED NATIONS - The U.N. Security Council will hold its biannual meeting on Iran and the implementation of a 2015 resolution that enshrines a 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and key global powers. - 1500 GMT

BANGKOK - Deputy Prime Minister Supattapong Punmeechaow, in charge of economic matters, and Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith speak about the economy outlook at a forum. - 1130 GMT - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, DEC 23 ** MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meets Qatar Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Moscow. - 0800 GMT

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, DEC. 27

NIGER - Niger holds presidential and National Assembly elections. CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC - Presidential election. CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC - Central African National Assembly election. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, DEC 31 ** ITALY – Italy presidential election. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, JAN. 1 TALLINN – 10th anniversary of adoption of the euro by Estonia. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JAN. 4 BURMA – 73rd anniversary of Burma's independence. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JAN. 5 RIYADH - Saudi Arabia hosts the annual Gulf Arab summit, which was due to take place in December 2020 but was pushed to January. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JAN. 10 Kyrgyzstan – Presidential election

Kazakhstan – Kazakh House of Representatives election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JAN. 11

WASHINGTON/MOSCOW – 10th Anniversary of U.S.-Russia civilian nuclear cooperation agreement. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JAN. 12

MANILA - Philippines' finance minister Carlos Dominguez delivers keynote address at a virtual business forum - 0430 GMT. HAITI - 11th anniversary of Haiti's magnitude 7 earthquake that destroyed much of the Haitian capital.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JAN. 18 BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet – 1400 GMT. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JAN. 19 ** BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, JAN. 24 PORTUGAL - Portugal holds Presidential elections - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JAN. 25 ** BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. BRUSSELS - EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivers speech on the "priorities for Europe" – 1930 GMT.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JAN. 26 ** BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting. ** BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting (Cohesion).

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, FEB. 7

ECUADOR - Ecuadorian National Congress election ECUADOR - Ecuador Presidential election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, FEB. 15 ** BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, FEB. 25

BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet to discuss macroeconomic developments and policy prospects in the euro zone - 1400 GMT. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, FEB. 28 EL SALVADOR - Salvadorian Legislative Assembly election.

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event. For Technical Issues Please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UP: 18-year-old dies while working in paper mill

An 18-year-old man died on Tuesday after his hand got stuck in a machine in a private paper mill in Uttar Pradeshs Muzaffarnagar district, police saidThe victim identified as Akshit, a local resident, died on the spot at the paper mill loca...

939 fresh COVID-19 cases in Delhi take tally to over 6.18 lakh; death toll 10,329 with 25 new fatalities: Authorities.

939 fresh COVID-19 cases in Delhi take tally to over 6.18 lakh death toll 10,329 with 25 new fatalities Authorities....

BKS seeks hike in urea price, cut in P&K nutrients rates in Budget for balanced use of fertilisers

Bharat Krishak Samaj BKS on Tuesday said the government should incentivise balanced use of fertilisers by increasing urea price and lowering rates of phosphatic and potassic PK nutrients in the upcoming Budget. In a virtual pre-budget consu...

U.S. Congress passes nearly $900 bln COVID-19 aid bill, awaits Trump approval

President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed a stopgap measure to fund U.S. agencies for another week after Congress passed a 892 billion COVID-19 aid package overnight that aims to shore up the nations pandemic response and bolster the battere...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020