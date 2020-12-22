Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan's Baloch political activist found dead in Canada: Reports

Pakistani political activist Karima Baloch, who campaigned extensively against disappearances and human rights violations in the troubled Balochistan province, has been found dead in Toronto, media reports here said on Tuesday. Details regarding her death and disappearance have, however, not yet been released, SAMAA news channel reported.Baloch, a critic of the Pakistani government and powerful military, had campaigned extensively against disappearances and human rights violations in Balochistan.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 22-12-2020 22:28 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 22:28 IST
Pakistan's Baloch political activist found dead in Canada: Reports

Pakistani political activist Karima Baloch, who campaigned extensively against disappearances and human rights violations in the troubled Balochistan province, has been found dead in Toronto, media reports here said on Tuesday. The 37-year-old activist, who was living in exile in Canada for about five years, had gone missing on Sunday. Her family filed a missing person complaint at a local police station in Toronto.

Citing Toronto Police, Dawn newspaper reported that she was last seen in the Bay Street and Queens Quay West area in Toronto on Sunday. The Toronto police had circulated Baloch’s pictures and details of her appearance on their website and appealed people reach out if they had any information.

Several hours later police reported that Baloch had been ''located''. Details regarding her death and disappearance have, however, not yet been released, SAMAA news channel reported.

Baloch, a critic of the Pakistani government and powerful military, had campaigned extensively against disappearances and human rights violations in Balochistan. In 2016, she was named on BBC’s list of 100 inspirational women. At 30, Baloch was the first woman to become the leader of the Balochistan Student Organisation, the channel said. She left Pakistan in 2015, after terrorism charges were levelled against her. Her family said she had been given death threats.

Her sister told the BBC Urdu service on Tuesday that her death was ''not only a tragedy for the family, but also for the Baloch national movement''. ''She didn't go abroad because she wanted to, but because... open activism in Pakistan had become impossible,'' Mahganj Baloch was quoted as saying by the BBC Urdu service.

The Balochistan National Movement has announced a 40-day mourning period. ''The death of activist Karima Baloch in Toronto, Canada is deeply shocking and must be immediately and effectively investigated. The perpetrators must be brought to justice without recourse to the death penalty,” Amnesty International South Asia said in a tweet.

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India's ruling party says 'no question' of repealing India farm laws

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modis party said on Tuesday there was no question of the government repealing agriculture laws fiercely opposed by farmers who are worried deregulation will reduce their incomes. Tens of thousands of protester...

British trans clinic appeals puberty blockers judgment

Englands only youth gender clinic said on Tuesday it had sought leave to appeal a court ruling that has stopped its doctors from being able to prescribe puberty-blocking drugs to under-16s without a judges approval.The Tavistock clinic had ...

EXCLUSIVE-Leonardo hack targeted military plane details, arrest warrant shows

An investigation into a data theft at Leonardo has found that a hacker working inside the Italian defence group appeared to target details of Europes biggest unmanned fighter jet programme and aircraft used by the military and police, an ar...

Pakistan army says it killed 10 militants in southwest raid

Pakistani security forces raided a militant separatist hideout in a remote town in southwestern Baluchistan province Tuesday, triggering a shootout in which 10 suspects were killed, the military said. The attack, based on intelligence provi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020