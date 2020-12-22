Left Menu
BJP leader Saumitra Khan sends legal divorce notice to TMC's Sujata Mondal

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Bishnupur MP Saumitra Khan has sent a legal divorce notice to his wife Sujata Mondal who was earlier a BJP member but has now switched over to Trinamool Congress (TMC).

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal)
BJP leader Saumitra Khan sends legal divorce notice to TMC's Sujata Mondal
BJP MP Saumitra Khan [File Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Bishnupur MP Saumitra Khan has sent a legal divorce notice to his wife Sujata Mondal who was earlier a BJP member but has now switched over to Trinamool Congress (TMC). Khan's lawyer Sameer Kumar sent the notice on the former's behalf where it is mentioned that the marriage of Khan and Mondal was solemnised in July 2016 under the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955 as per Hindu rituals and ceremonies.

The notice further says that Khan and his family were subjected to mental and emotional torture which increased beyond the level of tolerance and hence he wants to dissolve his marriage with Mondal. The legal divorce notice further calls upon Mondal to execute the divorce under mutual consent under Section 13 (B) of the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955 within 30 days failing which Khan will be at liberty to file appropriate proceedings in a court of law.

The newly inducted TMC member Sujata Mondal alleged that the party which had abolished triple talaq was asking her husband to divorce her today. "When politics enter your personal lives, it becomes bad for the relationship. Saumitra is in the company of bad people from BJP who are trying to instigate him against me. The party that abolished triple talaq is asking Saumitra to divorce me today," Sujata Mondal told ANI.

Saumitra Khan is currently the president of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) and Member of Parliament (MP) from Bishnupur Lok Sabha constituency in West Bengal. Sujata on Monday switched over to the TMC in presence of Lok Sabha MP Saugata Roy and the party's spokesperson Kunal Ghosh.

"The party (BJP) sidelined the grassroots workers like us and gave more importance to opportunist leaders. The party does not have any stand and no clear face to fight the (upcoming Assembly) election," Sujata had said at the time of joining TMC, adding she was not an opportunist. "I started working with the BJP when no one could imagine its rise from two Lok Sabha seats to 18 (in the last general elections in 2019). I struggled for the party so much but I did not get my due respect," she added. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

