Union minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday said the initial results of the District Development Council DDC polls in Jammu and Kashmir show that the BJP is acceptable to the people of both the regions of the union territory.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 22-12-2020 23:13 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 23:13 IST
DDC polls results show BJP acceptable to people in both J-K regions: Jitendra Singh

Union minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday said the initial results of the District Development Council (DDC) polls in Jammu and Kashmir show that the BJP is ''acceptable'' to the people of both the regions of the union territory. His remarks came amid the counting of votes for the DDC elections, which were held for the first time in the union territory. ''Three BJP candidates have won from Srinagar. It is a testimony to the fact that people of Jammu and Kashmir believe in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for the development of the union territory,” Singh told PTI.

He said the BJP has emerged as a pan-Jammu and Kashmir party after the DDC election results and it is ''acceptable'' to people of he union territory. The minister said the youth of Jammu and Kashmir have decided not to be misguided by certain vested interest who force them to the path of extremism and terrorism, and instead they want to be part of the development journey started by the Modi government for the people of the union territory. ''The huge turnout of voters in this DDC election show that the belief of the people of Jammu and Kashmir in grassroots democracy, which is being established by the central government,'' said Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel.

He said the initial election results have proved that the People's Alliance on Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) cannot take on the BJP individually and that is why they have forged an alliance to defeat it. ''The biased agenda of the Gupkar alliance is known to all and people will give a befitting reply to its anti-national stand on various issues,'' the minister said.

The PAGD was emerging as a single largest alliance in the maiden DDC elections by bagging 82 seats so far and leading in another 30 while the BJP made its first entry in the valley by bagging three council seats. The BJP has so far won 52 seats and was leading in 18 seats mainly from the Jammu region.

The Congress has so far won 19 and was leading in 9 other council seats. There are 280 council seats - 140 each in Jammu and Kashmir regions - for which elections was held in eight phases..

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

