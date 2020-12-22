Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP leader Sayantan Basu served show cause notice by party

West Bengal BJP general secretary Sayantan Basu has been served show cause notice by the party on Tuesday for allegedly making anti-party statements in the media. According to the state BJP vice-president Pratap Banerjee, Basu has been served a notice for some comments he had made last week.Sayantan has been asked to give a reply within seven days, he said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 22-12-2020 23:18 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 23:18 IST
BJP leader Sayantan Basu served show cause notice by party

West Bengal BJP general secretary Sayantan Basu has been served show cause notice by the party on Tuesday for allegedly making anti-party statements in the media. According to the state BJP vice-president Pratap Banerjee, Basu has been served a notice for some comments he had made last week.

Sayantan has been asked to give a reply within seven days, he said. When contacted Basu said he has already sent a reply to the party leadership regretting his comments.

I am a loyal soldier of the party. I have already apologised if any of my comments has embarrassed the party, he said. According to the state BJP sources, Basu had spoken against the possible induction of Pandeveswar TMC MLA Jitendra Tiwari in the party.

Tiwari, last week had resigned from all posts in TMC and speculation was rife about his likely induction in BJP. But the top brass of the saffron party's state unit, including Basu and Union Minister Babul Supriyo has opposed his induction in the party. PTI PNT KK Following this Tiwari mellowed his stance, apologized and returned to the TMC.

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Telangana govt revises rates for COVID-19 testing in state

Telangana government have revised rates for conducting COVID-19 tests in private National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories NABL and Indian Council of Medical Research ICMR approved Labs, on Tuesday. Samples which...

Small margin wins recorded in low-turnout DDC constituencies in Kashmir

An independent candidate won by just three votes against his National Conference rival, as many winners of the just concluded District Development Council DDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir succeeded by small margins due to the low voter tu...

France plans to end UK border closure by midnight Tuesday -Bloomberg News

France told fellow European Union envoys meeting in Brussels that it planned to end a border closure with Britain by midnight on Tuesday, a Bloomberg reporter said httpstwitter.comnchrysolorasstatus1341442451890970624 in a tweet. Earlier in...

U.S. judge hears arguments targeting deportation protections for ‘Dreamer’ immigrants

A Texas-led coalition of nine states urged a federal judge on Tuesday to invalidate a program that grants hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought to the United States as children the right to live and work in the country. The states hav...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020