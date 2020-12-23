Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. sues Walmart with allegations its pharmacies helped fuel opioid crisis

The retailer's shares fell about 2% following the news. The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Delaware, accused Walmart of failing to take its gatekeeping duties as a pharmacy seriously.

Reuters | Updated: 23-12-2020 00:58 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 00:58 IST
U.S. sues Walmart with allegations its pharmacies helped fuel opioid crisis

The U.S. Justice Department sued Walmart Inc on Tuesday, accusing the retailer of fueling the opioid crisis in the United States and ignoring warning signs from its pharmacists, according to a court filing. The retailer's shares fell about 2% following the news.

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Delaware, accused Walmart of failing to take its gatekeeping duties as a pharmacy seriously. Walmart, the world's biggest retailer, created a system that turned its 5,000 in-store pharmacies into a supplier of highly addictive painkillers, dating as early as June 2013, the lawsuit said.

Walmart's actions helped "fuel a national crisis," said Jeffrey Bossert Clark, the acting head of the Justice Department's civil division, who declined to say how much precisely the government was seeking in penalties from Walmart. Walmart declined to immediately comment on the lawsuit.

The government's complaint said "Walmart managers put enormous pressure on pharmacists to fill prescriptions - requiring pharmacists to process a high volume of prescriptions as fast as possible, while at the same time denying them the authority to categorically refuse to fill prescriptions issued by prescribers the pharmacists knew were continually issuing invalid prescriptions." In October, the retailer filed a lawsuit against the federal government seeking clarity on the roles and legal responsibilities of pharmacists and pharmacies in filling opioid prescriptions.

The opioid epidemic has claimed the lives of roughly 450,000 people across the United States since 1999 due to overdoses from prescription painkillers and illegal drugs.

Also Read: Asda paid parent Walmart $1.52 bln dividend in March, annual report shows

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran nuclear deal: ‘Heated rhetoric and the heightened risk of miscalculation’ widen differences

Under-Secretary-General Rosemary DiCarlo was speaking during a virtual meeting on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action JCPOA, the July 2015 accord that set out rules for monitoring Irans nuclear programme and a pathway to easing sanctio...

Britain to begin testing truck drivers to reopen France border

British transport minister Grant Shapps said stranded truck drivers would begin receiving COVID tests on Wednesday that, if negative, would allow them to return home to France.Well be making sure that tomorrow were out there, providing test...

Soccer-Dasilva strike sends Brentford past Newcastle into League Cup semis

Championship club Brentford beat Premier League opponents Newcastle United to reach the League Cup semi-finals for the first time with a Josh Dasilva goal earning a 1-0 win on Tuesday. Sergi Canos broke down the left and his low cross was m...

UP: 50-year-old labourer dies as tractor-trolley overturns

A labourer died and two others were injured when a brick-laden tractor trolley overturned on Ayodhya-Prayagraj road here on Tuesday, police said. The injured have been admitted to the district hospital.Police said the accident took place ar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020