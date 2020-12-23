Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi pays tributes to Charan Singh on his birth anniversary

Paying tributes to former prime minister Charan Singh on his birth anniversary on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he remained dedicated to the development of villages and farmers all his life. In a tweet, Modi said Singh will be remembered forever for his dedication to the cause of villages and farmers.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2020 12:16 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 12:16 IST
PM Modi pays tributes to Charan Singh on his birth anniversary

Paying tributes to former prime minister Charan Singh on his birth anniversary on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he remained dedicated to the development of villages and farmers all his life. In a tweet, Modi said Singh will be remembered forever for his dedication to the cause of villages and farmers. Born in 1902 in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, Singh championed the farmers' cause and is credited with shaping several policies that helped them. He died in 1987.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Piaggio India launches Aprilia SXR 160 at Rs 1.26 lakh

Piaggio India on Wednesday launched its premium scooter Aprilia SXR 160 priced at Rs 1.26 lakh ex-showroom Pune. The model can be booked for an initial amount of Rs 5,000 across all dealerships in India and online on apriliaindia.com, the c...

Malaysia in talks to secure more vaccines from Russia, Pfizer

Malaysia is in talks to buy 6.4 million doses of Russias Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine and wants to increase its purchases from U.S. drugmaker Pfizer-BioNTech, as the country looks to beef up its arsenal against the pandemic. The Southeast Asi...

PV Narasimha Rao remembered on 16th death anniversary

Former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao would remain etched in the countrys history forever as a staunch reformer, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said on Wednesday. Recalling the former PM on his death anniversary on Wednesda...

Cricket-Pakistan's Shadab misses NZ opening test with thigh injury

All-rounder Shadab Khan became the third Pakistan player to be ruled out of their opening test against New Zealand with injury, the countrys cricket board said on Wednesday. The 22-year-old spin bowling all-rounder sustained a thigh injury ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020