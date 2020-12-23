Amit Shah pays tribute to ex-PM Chaudhary Charan Singh on his birth anniversary

Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid tribute to former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh on his birth anniversary on Wednesday and said his devotion for the welfare of farmers, struggles and simplistic life will always guide everyone. Singh's birth anniversary is also observed as 'Kisan Diwas' (farmer's day).

''I pay homage to former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh on his birth anniversary. He worked with full devotion and dedication for the farmers and rural areas of ​​the country throughout his life. His struggle and simplistic life will always guide us,'' Shah tweeted in Hindi. Born in 1902 in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, Singh championed the farmers' cause and is credited with shaping several policies that helped them. He died in 1987.