Several injured in BJP-TMC clash

Police said the clash broke out when a procession by BJP activists was passing near a TMC party office on Ramnagar Road in Purba Medinipur district.Several persons were injured in the clash, which took place when one group attacked another and the subsequent retaliation, police said.

PTI | Contai | Updated: 23-12-2020 14:53 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 14:53 IST
Several persons were injured in a clash between Trinamool Congress and BJP activists at Ramnagar in West Bengal Wednesday ahead of TMC's rally in Contai, the stronghold of Suvendu Adhikari who joined the saffron party recently. Police said the clash broke out when a procession by BJP activists was passing near a TMC party office on Ramnagar Road in Purba Medinipur district.

Several persons were injured in the clash, which took place when one group attacked another and the subsequent retaliation, police said. Police brought the situation under control and TMC and BJP traded charges on the clash.

BJP alleged that TMC activists attacked its party workers without any provocation when they were moving in a procession. Countering the charges, TMC claimed that BJP vandalised its party office and beat up its workers present there.

