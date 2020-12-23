Left Menu
Rahul Gandhi, other Congress leaders to meet President over farmers' protest

Congress MP K Suresh on Wednesday said that former party chief Rahul Gandhi will lead a demonstration tomorrow at 10

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2020 15:18 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 15:18 IST
Rahul Gandhi, other Congress leaders to meet President over farmers' protest
Congress MP K Suresh speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Wednesday.. Image Credit: ANI

Congress MP K Suresh on Wednesday said that former party chief Rahul Gandhi will lead a demonstration tomorrow at 10:45 am from Vijay Chowk to Rashtrapati Bhavan and will submit a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind seeking his intervention over farmers' protest. "Rahul Gandhi along with Opposition leaders met President and submitted the memorandum to resolve farmers' issue. But there was no action from the President and the government. Rahul Gandhi will lead demonstration tomorrow at 10:45 am from Vijay Chowk to Rashtrapati Bhavan with Congress MPs," Suresh told ANI.

"After that, he and other senior leaders will meet the President of India and submit a memorandum containing 2 crore signatures for his intervention to resolve the farmers' agitation," he added. Hundreds of farmers are protesting at the borders of Delhi since November 26 against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

The Central government on Sunday invited farmer leaders for a fresh round of talks amid attempts to end the agitation. The government has held several rounds of talks with the farmers so far. On December 8, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had held a meeting with the 13 representatives of farm unions. However, a day later, farmer leaders rejected a proposal sent by the Centre. (ANI)

