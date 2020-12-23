Maha: ABVP to discuss NEP, farms bills at national conference

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) will discuss the National Education Policy (NEP), farm bills, Atmanirbhar Bharat and the COVID-19 pandemic during its two-day national conference to be held on December 25-26. At least 1.5 lakh ABVP workers from across the country will participate in the conference, which will be inaugurated by RSS general secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi at Dr Hedgewar Smarak Smruti Mandir at Reshimbagh here.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari will grace the occasion on December 26. Addressing a press conference here, ABVP's national general secretary Nidhi Tripathi said the students' outfit will deliberate on four resolutions that will be passed during the conference and sent to the Central government.

''We will be suggesting that the National Education Policy (NEP) be implemented as soon as possible. We will also deliberate on the current farmers' issue,'' Tripathi said. ''The issue of farm bills has been made into a political tool. We stand with the farmers for a better future and want their confusions to be addressed by the government,'' she said.

The third resolution will be on Atmanirbhar Bharat and the fourth will be on the COVID-19 pandemic and the losses and positives during this period, Tripathi added..