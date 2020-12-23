Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lebanon to ask consultants to resume central bank audit, minister says

Such an audit is on list of reforms donors have demanded before helping Lebanon out of its financial crisis, rooted in decades of state waste and graft. Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh said last month that he favoured an audit but that disclosing the accounts of local banks would require a change in legislation.

Reuters | Updated: 23-12-2020 17:34 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 17:34 IST
Lebanon to ask consultants to resume central bank audit, minister says

Lebanon's caretaker finance minister said it would contact a consulting firm on Wednesday to resume a forensic audit of the central bank, a key condition for foreign aid that has hit a roadblock.

Parliament agreed this week to lift banking secrecy for one year, after the restructuring consultancy Alvarez & Marsal pulled out of the audit, saying it had not been given information it needed. "It was decided based on the law from parliament and government decisions to contact the firm A&M to resume the forensic audit," caretaker Finance Minister Ghazi Wazni's office cited him as saying after meeting with the president.

A presidency statement later quoted Wazni as saying the firm had recently sent a letter to the central bank that showed its willingness to resume work with the Lebanese government. Such an audit is on list of reforms donors have demanded before helping Lebanon out of its financial crisis, rooted in decades of state waste and graft.

Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh said last month that he favoured an audit but that disclosing the accounts of local banks would require a change in legislation. Some Lebanese officials have accused him of using bank secrecy laws to justify withholding information.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India's urban housing shortage rises 54 pc to 29 mn in 2018: Report

Indias urban housing shortage has risen 54 per cent to 29 million in 2018 from 18.78 million in 2012, based on the number of physically inadequately housed households, according to a research paper. According to the ICRIERs paper, titled Ho...

Brexit trade talks difficult as EU and UK still split on key issues

Britain and the European Union remained divided over competition and fishing on Wednesday as they tried to clinch a Brexit trade deal in time to avoid a turbulent split at the end of the year. Ireland said a deal was still possible before B...

Housing sales up 51 pc in Oct-Dec across 7 big cities : JLL India

Sales of residential properties are estimated to grow 51 percent across seven major cities during October-December compared with the previous quarter driven by festive demand, but demand is likely to fall 48 percent in 2020 due to the impac...

Ninety-year-old woman first in Switzerland to get COVID-19 shot

A 90-year-old woman in the canton of Lucerne on Wednesday became the first person in Switzerland to be vaccinated against the new coronavirus, as the Swiss military distributed a first instalment of 107,000 COVID-19 shots around the country...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020