Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP should admit PAGD has pan J-K presence: Omar Abdullah

With the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) leading in the District Development Council (DDC) elections, National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) should admit that they had a pan-Jammu and Kashmir presence.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 23-12-2020 18:12 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 18:12 IST
BJP should admit PAGD has pan J-K presence: Omar Abdullah
National Conference leader Omar Abdullah in conversation with ANI. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

With the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) leading in the District Development Council (DDC) elections, National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) should admit that they had a pan-Jammu and Kashmir presence. "I congratulate the BJP for their three seats (in Kashmir) but what about our 35 seats in Jammu? They should admit that we have a pan-J-K presence. The BJP keeps calling us a Kashmir-based party. If we are Kashmir based with 35 seats in Jammu, then they are not even fully Jammu-based," Abdullah said.

He added that the polls, which were the first of its kind in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 in August last year, were encouraging for both the NC individually and the PAGD, as it was an opportunity for the alliance to test their support among the people. "This was an opportunity for us to test our support amongst the people as the alliance was born out of a very difficult situation. We ourselves were not sure of exactly how much of what we're saying resonates with the people," he said.

Asserting that the elections were a resounding blow to the BJP, he further said that its claim that everyone in the valley is happy with the removal of Article 370 was tested. "The BJP used all its might, money and muscle power. They created new parties to attract voters and lured many PDP leaders into them. But none of that succeeded," he said, adding that the NC deliberately chose not to campaign as they felt that it was more important for the agenda to speak than the leaders.

Commenting on the three seats won by the BJP in the Kashmir province, he said, "In at least two of those seats, there was a poor selection of candidates by the alliance, and there was a boycott in South Kashmir, besides the voter turnout was very poor." The PAGD, led by NC leader and Omar's father Farooq Abdullah, has bagged 112 seats so far in the first-ever elections to the 288 DDCs, while the BJP is emerging as the single-largest party winning 75 seats, even as the counting of votes is underway.

The PAGD comprises of seven parties -- Jammu and Kashmir NC, People's Democratic Party (PDP), Hakeem Mohammad Yaseen Shah's Jammu and Kashmir People Democratic Front (PDF), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Javid Mustafa's Jammu and Kashmir People Movement (JKPM), Sajjad Lone's Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference (JKPC) and Muzaffar Shah's Awami National Conference. According to the latest tally, NC has won 67 seats, PDP 27, PDF 2, CPI(M) 5, JKPM 3, JKPC 8 in the DDC elections, which were held in eight phases.

Congress has secured 26 seats so far, Altaf Bukhari's Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party registered victory on 12 seats, while Independent candidates have won 50 seats. Other parties include Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party, which have won two seats so far, while BSP secured one seat. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St set to edge higher as weekly jobless claims improve

Wall Street indexes were set to rise on Wednesday as investors shrugged off President Donald Trumps threat to not sign a 900 billion COVID-19 stimulus package, while weekly jobless claims came in better than feared. In a video posted on Twi...

GM recalls 840K vehicles for seat belt, suspension problems

General Motors is recalling nearly 840,000 vehicles in the US for suspension problems or because the front seat belts can fail. The seat belt recall covers 624,000 2019 through 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 pickup trucks...

Decision to not hold board exams till Feb 2021 has brought some clarity: Delhi school principals

School principals in the national capital believe that the governments announcement of not conducting board exams till February 2021, has brought some clarity for them and they will have time to prepare students accordingly. Union Minister ...

FinMin receives suggestions on fiscal policy, green growth during pre-Budget consultations

The government received a host of suggestions concerning fiscal policy, taxation and green growth, among others, from various stakeholders during the customary pre-Budget meetings convened by the Finance Ministry through video conferencing....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020