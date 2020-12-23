Left Menu
Ready for talks, but Govt. should send a concrete proposal, say protesting farmer unions

Protesting farmer unions on Wednesday asked the government to not repeat meaningless amendments to the new agri laws that they have already rejected but come up a concrete proposal in writing for another round of talks.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2020 21:30 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 18:39 IST
Protesting farmer unions on Wednesday asked the government to not repeat ''meaningless'' amendments to the new agri-laws that they have already rejected but come up with a concrete proposal in writing for another round of talks. Addressing a press conference, a farmer leader said they were ready for talks, but the government should send a concrete proposal for that to happen.

''We have already told Home Minister Amit Shah that protesting farmers will not accept amendments,'' farmer leader Shiv Kumar Kakka said. ''Farmer unions are ready to talk to the government and are waiting for the government to come to the table with an open mind,'' said Swaraj Abhiyan leader Yogendra Yadav.

All India Kisan Sabha leader Hannan Molla claimed the government wanted to tire the farmers out so that the protest would end.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

