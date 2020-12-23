Left Menu
Development News Edition

Occultist held from Meerut for duping woman: Police

In the complaint, the woman also alleged that Shastri was pressuring her for an additional amount of Rs 55,000, he added.During investigation, the police established the identity of the accused as Harun alias Miyaa Shahji Bangali, a resident of the Zakir colony, Meerut, and nabbed him from there on Monday, Deputy Commissioner of Police northwest Vijayanta Arya said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2020 20:15 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 20:15 IST
Occultist held from Meerut for duping woman: Police

An occultist was arrested from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly cheating a woman in the name of performing rituals for domestic peace, officials said on Wednesday. Police received a complaint in which the complainant alleged that she came in contact with one Pandit Rahul Shastri (55) on November 19 over the phone. Shastri asked her to perform a ''pooja'' for domestic peace for Rs 3,500 and also suggested some rituals.

The complainant deposited the money in his bank account and subsequently, put more money in his account totalling Rs 85,000, a senior police officer said. In the complaint, the woman also alleged that Shastri was pressuring her for an additional amount of Rs 55,000, he added.

''During investigation, the police established the identity of the accused as Harun alias Miyaa Shahji Bangali, a resident of the Zakir colony, Meerut, and nabbed him from there on Monday,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Vijayanta Arya said. During interrogation, the accused told the police that he is a ''tantrik'' (occultist), has a web portal with the name ''Miyaa Shahji Bangali'' and has taught his son Aarif, the co-accused, how to conduct rituals, the police said.

The accused used to deposit the cheated amount in the bank account of another person known to them. The police found out that Harun was registered on Google as ''Miya Shahji Bangali'', an occultist who claimed to sort out issues.

Harun was previously involved in a murder case and another related to riots in Meerut. Efforts are on to nab the co-accused in the case, the police said..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kosovo pins U.N. membership hopes on Biden presidency

Like many Kosovars, cattle seller Xhelal Terstena hopes incoming U.S. President Joe Biden will help the small Balkan countrys push for United Nations membership.Biden is respected in Kosovo for his active support of the 1999 NATO bombing of...

Keylong shivers at minus 7.7 deg Celsius in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradeshs Keylong and Kalpa shivered at sub-zero temperature on Wednesday, the Meteorological Department said. The tribal district Lahaul-Spitis administrative centre Keylong remained the coldest place in the state at minus 7.7 degr...

Quake measuring magnitude 4.5 recorded in central Greece

An earthquake in central Greece with a preliminary reading of 4.5 magnitude was recorded 15 km east of the town of Nafpaktos, the Athens Geodynamic Institute said on Wednesday.The Institute said the quake was recorded at a depth of 12.7 km....

Another new coronavirus variant detected in UK - health minister

Britain has detected another new variant of the coronavirus, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Wednesday. Weve detected two cases of another new variant of coronavirus here in the UK, he told a media briefing.He said both are contacts o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020