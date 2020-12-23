Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ivanka Trump helps load food into cars of drivers in need

Merry Christmas, Trump said Tuesday as she hauled a black box into a cars trunk in the parking lot of King Jesus Ministry in Miami-Dade County, according to WSVN.One driver in the line, Karla Fuentes, told the Miami television station that she had gotten to the church more than 12 hours earlier to get in line for the food and slept in her car.

PTI | Miami | Updated: 23-12-2020 21:55 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 21:55 IST
Ivanka Trump helps load food into cars of drivers in need

Presidential daughter Ivanka Trump helped load boxes of food into the cars of drivers who showed up at a South Florida drive-through food distribution event for those in need. “Merry Christmas,'' Trump said Tuesday as she hauled a black box into a car's trunk in the parking lot of King Jesus Ministry in Miami-Dade County, according to WSVN.

One driver in the line, Karla Fuentes, told the Miami television station that she had gotten to the church more than 12 hours earlier to get in line for the food and slept in her car. “It's a big help for my house, for my neighbor,” Fuentes said. “We can share with everybody.” Another food recipient, Vivian Lopez, said she had lost her job because of the pandemic.

“We are living really hard times,'' Lopez said. The food giveaway isn't too far from where Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, recently bought property on Indian Creek Island near Miami, an area referred to as “Billionaires Bunker,'' according to news reports.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Minor Dalit girl raped in UP

A five-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly raped by a man in a village in the district on Wednesday after he lured her by offering Rs 50, police said. The incident took place when the girl had gone out in an open farm field. The 25-year-old m...

Kisan Sena to march to Delhi in support of farm laws on Thursday

Farmer union Kisan Sena said thousands of its members from western Uttar Pradesh will march to Delhi on Thursday in support of the Centres new agriculture laws. The march will have members joining from the Braj area, which includes district...

Turkey reports record daily COVID-19 death toll of 259

Turkeys coronavirus death toll rose by 259 in the last 24 hours, Health Ministry data showed on Wednesday, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 18,861.Turkey also recorded 19,650 new coronavirus cases, including asymptomati...

Domestic air passenger traffic grows 22pc in Nov: ICRA

Further relaxation in aircraft capacity deployment coupled with festive season air travel demand helped recovery in the domestic traffic with passenger volume seeing 22 per cent sequential growth in the previous month, ratings agency ICRA s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020