Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. immigration arrests down 27% in 2020, a trend activists hope Biden will continue

U.S. immigration arrests fell by 27% in 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic led to fewer border crossings and reduced operations, a falloff that pro-immigrant activists say should continue when President-elect Joe Biden takes office in January. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said on Wednesday that it arrested roughly 104,000 immigration law violators in fiscal year 2020, which ended on Sept.

Reuters | Updated: 23-12-2020 23:29 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 23:29 IST
U.S. immigration arrests down 27% in 2020, a trend activists hope Biden will continue

U.S. immigration arrests fell by 27% in 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic led to fewer border crossings and reduced operations, a falloff that pro-immigrant activists say should continue when President-elect Joe Biden takes office in January.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said on Wednesday that it arrested roughly 104,000 immigration law violators in fiscal year 2020, which ended on Sept. 30. ICE arrested 143,000 during the previous year. The agency deported 186,000 people this year, a 30 percent decline from a year earlier.

Outgoing President Donald Trump, a Republican, made cracking down on legal and illegal immigration a focus of his four years in office. Enforcement efforts slowed this year, as fewer immigrants were caught crossing the border and ICE reduced its operations, Henry Lucero, an executive associate director with the agency, told reporters during a call on Wednesday.

ICE is holding far fewer immigrants in its detention centers, with just under 16,000 detained as of Dec. 18, down from an average detainee population of 50,000 in 2019. Biden, a Democrat due to take office on Jan. 20, has vowed to pause all deportations for 100 days and restore "sensible enforcement priorities." He also plans to increase the use of alternatives to detention as well as case management programs that help migrants navigate the legal system.

Even with those promises, he will face pressure from pro-immigrant activists not to ramp up enforcement levels, several advocates said. Some groups have urged that immigration detention be reserved for the most serious cases or phased out altogether. Michelle Brané, a senior director at the pro-immigrant Women’s Refugee Commission, said the incoming Biden administration should keep lowering the number of people in custody, particularly in light of the risk posed by the coronavirus in such settings.

"There’s no need for these large levels of detention," she said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Families of Italian Covid-19 victims seek $122 mln from government

About 500 relatives of people who died of COVID-19 in Italy said on Wednesday they had begun legal action against regional and national authorities, seeking 100 million euros 122 million in damages. The civil lawsuit, which the plaintiffs p...

Bareilly: Two workers killed in road accident

Two labourers lost their lives on Wednesday when the tractor-trailer on which they were travelling was hit by a speeding truck from behind, police said. According to police, the accident took place at Navodaya village on the Delhi-Lucknow r...

UN rights office criticizes Trump pardons of ex-contractors

The United Nations human rights office said on Wednesday that its deeply concerned by US President Donald Trumps pardons of four former government contractors convicted in a 2007 massacre in Baghdad that left more a dozen Iraqi civilians de...

Head of election monitoring group gunned down in Afghan capital

A prominent advocate of democracy in Afghanistan who headed an election monitoring organisation was gunned down on Wednesday in a Kabul neighbourhood, drawing widespread condemnation locally and internationally. Yousuf Rasheed, executive di...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020