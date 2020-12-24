Left Menu
France's Macron sends warplanes to fly over Central African Republic - statement

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 24-12-2020 00:37 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 00:37 IST
France's Macron sends warplanes to fly over Central African Republic - statement

French President Emmanuel Macron sent warplanes to fly over the Central African Republic as the country braces for a general election, his office said on Wednesday.

Panic gripped the streets of Central African Republic's capital Bangui earlier on Wednesday with businesses closing and people sheltering in their homes as the country prepared for the election, which has stoked the embers of violence.

"This mission...marks France's condemnation of attempts to destabilise the country," Macron's office said following a request by Central African President Faustin-Archange Touadera. Central African Republic is a former French colony.

