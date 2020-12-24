Left Menu
People rejected anti-J&K policies adopted by BJP-ruled Centre: JKPCC chief

JKPCC President reiterated that the party will continue to fight against the alleged anti-JK policies adopted by BJP since it assumed power at centre.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 24-12-2020 00:50 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 00:50 IST
Stating that people have rejected the ''anti-J&K policies'' adopted by the BJP-ruled central government, Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President G A Mir on Wednesday thanked the residents of the union territory for voting for and supporting the Congress in the just concluded DDC elections. ''Congress won't be cowed down by intimidation and pressure politics aiming to restrict the party's movement especially during the just concluded DDC elections, and will continue to fight for people's rights,'' he said.

Addressing a huge gathering of people at Omoh Verinag, Mir said the outcome of DDC elections should work as an ''eye-opener'' for BJP and its cronies, claiming that they have been tasked with restricting the growth of Congress party, Mir said. ''I am grateful to people who voted for Congress across UT especially the voters of Dooru Shahbad in Anantnag district, which has further strengthened the party's resolve to fight against the political vendetta against it (Congress) especially politics of deceit and exploitation against the people of J&K, who have undergone tremendous hardships due to the policies of BJP,'' Mir said.

He added that his party will continue to work for the people and won't compromise on its stated position of working as a unifying force, besides safeguarding the interests of the people. JKPCC President reiterated that the party will continue to fight against the alleged anti-J&K policies adopted by BJP since it assumed power at centre.

