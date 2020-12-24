Left Menu
New Telangana Congress chief should be a leader who has not come from other parties: Hanumantha Rao

Senior Telangana Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao has urged the party leadership that new party chief in the state should belong to the backward classes or weaker sections and should not go to any leader who has come from other parties.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 24-12-2020 08:25 IST
Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Senior Telangana Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao has urged the party leadership that new party chief in the state should belong to the backward classes or weaker sections and should not go to any leader who has come from other parties. "The post of TPCC president must be given only to the core and original Congress leaders of the state and not to any leader who came in from other parties. I have already written a letter to party chief Sonia Gandhi describing the situation, " Rao told ANI.

He said various political parties have been focusing on giving strength to people from backward classes. "The leaders from backward classes are being given higher positions in the parties. If the post of party chief is given to leaders from BC, SC or from minority community, the Congress Party would be strengthened in the Telangana," he said.

His remarks came at a time when Congress is holding consultations over a new Congress chief in the state. (ANI)

