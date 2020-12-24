Delhi Police detains Priyanka Gandhi, other Congress leaders

Left Menu
Delhi Police detained Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other party leaders on Thursday for taking out a march to Rashtrapati Bhavan to meet President Ram Nath Kovind and submit a memorandum containing two crore signatures seeking his intervention in farm laws issue.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2020 12:55 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 12:55 IST
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi speaking to the reporters (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Police detained Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other party leaders on Thursday for taking out a march to Rashtrapati Bhavan to meet President Ram Nath Kovind and submit a memorandum containing two crore signatures seeking his intervention in farm laws issue. "We are living in a democracy and they are elected MPs. They have the right to meet the President and they should be allowed. What is the problem with that? Government is not ready to listen to voices of lakhs of farmers camping at borders," said Gandhi after she was stopped by the police.

Any dissent against this govt is classified as having elements of terror. We are undertaking this march to voice our support for the farmers, she added. "It is a sin to use the kind of names they (BJP leaders and supporters) used for farmers. If the government is calling them anti-nationals, then the government is a sinner," the Congress leader added.

Priyanka Gandhi further said that sometimes BJP says Congress is so weak that they do not qualify as Opposition but on the other hand they claim the Congress party to be powerful enough to make farmers camp at the Delhi borders. "Sometimes they say we are so weak that we don't qualify as Opposition and sometimes, they say that we are so powerful that we have made lakhs of farmers camp at the border (of Delhi) for a month. They should first decide what we are," she added.

Meanwhile, Chanakyapuri ACP, Pragya had earlier today said that only the leaders, who have permission, will be allowed to go to Rashtrapati Bhavan. "No permission has been granted for Congress' march to Rashtrapati Bhavan today. However, three leaders, who have appointments at Rashtrapati Bhavan, will be allowed to go," said Deepak Yadav, Additional District Commissioner of Police, New Delhi.

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived at Congress headquarters at 24, Akbar Road, New Delhi earlier today and met senior party leaders and MPs there. Farmers are protesting at the borders of Delhi since November 26 against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

